Qatar's Public Works Authority Picks AECOM To Manage Local Roads, Drainage Program
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 8:45am   Comments
Qatar's Public Works Authority Picks AECOM To Manage Local Roads, Drainage Program
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACMhas secured a four-year secondment contract from Ashghal, Qatar's Public Works Authority. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • AECOM's secondees will support the further modernization and expansion of Qatar's surface transport network, improving its accessibility, safety, and sustainability for all users.
  • AECOM noted over 200 professional staff members will work within Ashghal's Roads Projects Department.
  • Ashghal was established in 2004 to plan, deliver and manage all infrastructure projects in Qatar.
  • Price Action: ACM shares are trading lower by 0.41% at $72.00 during the pre-market session on Tuesday.

