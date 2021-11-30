 Skip to main content

Dollar Tree Raises $1.2B Via Debt Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 6:59am   Comments
  • Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) has priced a public offering of $1.2 billion of its senior notes, consisting of $800 million of its 2.650% Senior Notes due 2031 and $400 million of its 3.375% Senior Notes due 2051.
  • The 2031 Notes and the 2051 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.650% and 3.375% per annum, respectively.
  • Dollar Tree expects to use the offering proceeds to redeem its outstanding 3.700% Senior Notes due 2023.
  • The offering is expected to close on December 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
  • BofA Securities, Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • Price Action: DLTR shares are trading lower by 3.04% at $137.05 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

