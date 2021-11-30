 Skip to main content

Boqii Partners With Pet Hospital SAAS Solution Provider Evetsoft
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 5:26am   Comments
Boqii Partners With Pet Hospital SAAS Solution Provider Evetsoft
  • Boqii Holding Ltd (NYSE: BQ) announced a strategic partnership with Evetsoft Pet Hospital Management Software, a pet hospital SAAS solutions provider. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The parties will launch an online procurement platform tailored for streamlining the procurement process of pet hospitals and clinics.
  • The partnership will empower independent pet hospitals and small pet hospital chains nationwide by providing stable and traceable supplies with better prices.
  • "Pet parents in China are demanding better medical care, as they shift from the pure dietary focus to all-round care for their pets," said Lisa Tang, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO of Boqii.
  • Price Action: BQ shares are trading lower by 3.92% at $1.47 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

