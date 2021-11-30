Boqii Partners With Pet Hospital SAAS Solution Provider Evetsoft
- Boqii Holding Ltd (NYSE: BQ) announced a strategic partnership with Evetsoft Pet Hospital Management Software, a pet hospital SAAS solutions provider. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
- The parties will launch an online procurement platform tailored for streamlining the procurement process of pet hospitals and clinics.
- The partnership will empower independent pet hospitals and small pet hospital chains nationwide by providing stable and traceable supplies with better prices.
- "Pet parents in China are demanding better medical care, as they shift from the pure dietary focus to all-round care for their pets," said Lisa Tang, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO of Boqii.
- Price Action: BQ shares are trading lower by 3.92% at $1.47 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts