Olaplex To Launch Retail Products At Ulta Beauty Stores
- Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) has announced the expansion of its distribution with Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA). The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Following the recent launch of professional hair products in Ulta Beauty salons, Olaplex's retail products will be available at each of the beauty retailers' more than 1,250 stores and on ulta.com beginning January 2022.
- Olaplex noted that the expansion of its retail products into Ulta Beauty was already reflected in its previously disclosed FY21 guidance provided on November 10, 2021.
- Olaplex expects FY21 net sales of $580 million - $588 million, above the consensus of $537.61 million.
- Price Action: OLPX shares are trading higher by 1.97% at $26.87 on the last check Monday.
