Walmart CFO Brett Biggs To Depart
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
Walmart CFO Brett Biggs To Depart

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMTannounced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs will leave the company on January 31, 2023. Biggs, who joined Walmart in 2000, has served as EVP and CFO since December 31, 2015.

  • Biggs will remain in the CFO role until a successor is named in 2022 and will support the transition.
  • As part of the transition, he will also continue representing the company as a board member on Walmart's FinTech startup joint venture with Ribbit Capital.
  • Walmart will consider internal and external candidates before naming a successor.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading lower by 1.03% at $143.4 on the last check Monday.

