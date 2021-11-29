Hims & Hers Health Inks On-Demand Delivery Partnership With Uber

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) entered an on-demand delivery partnership with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to bring its personal care products to customers through the Uber Eats app. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

Customers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Miami, Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Philadelphia, Seattle, Atlanta, and Phoenix will be able to access Hims & Hers products through the Uber Eats app starting today, with plans for expansion into new markets on the horizon.

"We have found that adding in the on-demand factor to Hims & Hers products is a game-changer for many consumers," said COO Melissa Baird.

The products range includes items associated with sexual wellness like Hims & Hers condoms and lubricant, personal care items like sleep gummies, hair care products and kits, skincare items, and more.

Hims & Hers products will also be available on-demand through Postmates, a separate delivery app owned by Uber.

Price Action: HIMS shares are trading lower by 3.78% at $6.62 on the last check Monday.