Hims & Hers Health Inks On-Demand Delivery Partnership With Uber
Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) entered an on-demand delivery partnership with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to bring its personal care products to customers through the Uber Eats app. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Customers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Miami, Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Philadelphia, Seattle, Atlanta, and Phoenix will be able to access Hims & Hers products through the Uber Eats app starting today, with plans for expansion into new markets on the horizon.
- "We have found that adding in the on-demand factor to Hims & Hers products is a game-changer for many consumers," said COO Melissa Baird.
- The products range includes items associated with sexual wellness like Hims & Hers condoms and lubricant, personal care items like sleep gummies, hair care products and kits, skincare items, and more.
- Hims & Hers products will also be available on-demand through Postmates, a separate delivery app owned by Uber.
- Price Action: HIMS shares are trading lower by 3.78% at $6.62 on the last check Monday.
