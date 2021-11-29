 Skip to main content

Hims & Hers Health Inks On-Demand Delivery Partnership With Uber
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 11:39am   Comments
Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMSentered an on-demand delivery partnership with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to bring its personal care products to customers through the Uber Eats app. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

  • Customers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Miami, Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Philadelphia, Seattle, Atlanta, and Phoenix will be able to access Hims & Hers products through the Uber Eats app starting today, with plans for expansion into new markets on the horizon.
  • "We have found that adding in the on-demand factor to Hims & Hers products is a game-changer for many consumers," said COO Melissa Baird.
  • The products range includes items associated with sexual wellness like Hims & Hers condoms and lubricant, personal care items like sleep gummies, hair care products and kits, skincare items, and more.
  • Hims & Hers products will also be available on-demand through Postmates, a separate delivery app owned by Uber.
  • Price Action: HIMS shares are trading lower by 3.78% at $6.62 on the last check Monday.

