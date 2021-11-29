 Skip to main content

Chegg Plans $300M Accelerated Share Repurchase
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 10:35am   Comments
Chegg Plans $300M Accelerated Share Repurchase
  • Chegg Inc's (NYSE: CHGG) board of directors authorized proposed accelerated share repurchase (ASR) transaction to repurchase $300 million of common stock.
  • The company expects to enter into an ASR transaction with a financial institution during the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The proposed ASR transaction will be effectuated pursuant to Chegg's previously announced $1.0 billion securities repurchase program announced earlier this month. As of September 30, 2021, $665.5 million remained available for future repurchases under this program.
  • Chegg held $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: CHGG shares are trading higher by 3.72% at $25.9 on the last check Monday.

