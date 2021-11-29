Cenntro Automotive Bags Order For Metro Electric Commercial Vehicles in Japan

Electric Vehicle technology company Cenntro Automotive, which recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD), has received an order of 2,000 Metro (Kei Car Type) electric vehicles from its channel partner in Japan, HW ELECTRO. The financial terms were not disclosed.

The deliveries are expected to begin in January 2022.

The order follows the recent announcement of Cenntro's Metro receiving Kei car approval as the first imported, non-Japanese made, all-electric commercial vehicle.

The Metro order will be deployed to support last-mile delivery and logistics companies, including Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fleet, Amazon's local delivery partner in Japan, and Hana Cupid, Japan's largest floral gifting association.

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Fleet, Amazon's local delivery partner in Japan, and Hana Cupid, Japan's largest floral gifting association. Related Content : Naked Brand Enters The EV Sector: What The Chart Says Is Next For The Stock

: Naked Brand Enters The EV Sector: What The Chart Says Is Next For The Stock Price Action: NAKD shares are trading higher by 4.62% at $0.68 on the last check Monday.