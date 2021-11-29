Cenntro Automotive Bags Order For Metro Electric Commercial Vehicles in Japan
Electric Vehicle technology company Cenntro Automotive, which recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD), has received an order of 2,000 Metro (Kei Car Type) electric vehicles from its channel partner in Japan, HW ELECTRO. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The deliveries are expected to begin in January 2022.
- The order follows the recent announcement of Cenntro's Metro receiving Kei car approval as the first imported, non-Japanese made, all-electric commercial vehicle.
- The Metro order will be deployed to support last-mile delivery and logistics companies, including Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fleet, Amazon's local delivery partner in Japan, and Hana Cupid, Japan's largest floral gifting association.
- Related Content: Naked Brand Enters The EV Sector: What The Chart Says Is Next For The Stock
- Price Action: NAKD shares are trading higher by 4.62% at $0.68 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Contracts Travel Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General