Cenntro Automotive Bags Order For Metro Electric Commercial Vehicles in Japan
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 9:38am   Comments
Cenntro Automotive Bags Order For Metro Electric Commercial Vehicles in Japan

Electric Vehicle technology company Cenntro Automotive, which recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD), has received an order of 2,000 Metro (Kei Car Type) electric vehicles from its channel partner in Japan, HW ELECTRO. The financial terms were not disclosed.

  • The deliveries are expected to begin in January 2022.
  • The order follows the recent announcement of Cenntro's Metro receiving Kei car approval as the first imported, non-Japanese made, all-electric commercial vehicle.
  • The Metro order will be deployed to support last-mile delivery and logistics companies, including Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fleet, Amazon's local delivery partner in Japan, and Hana Cupid, Japan's largest floral gifting association. 
  • Related ContentNaked Brand Enters The EV Sector: What The Chart Says Is Next For The Stock
  • Price Action: NAKD shares are trading higher by 4.62% at $0.68 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Contracts Travel Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

