Why Are Newegg Shares Trading Higher Premarket?

Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) expanded into two new distribution centers in Atlanta, GA, and Ontario, CA. At over 200,000 and 240,000 square feet, respectively, the facilities are essential distribution points to help Newegg better serve its customers throughout the country.

With eight distribution facilities throughout the U.S., Newegg now has over 2.1 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space in vital domestic hubs, including Los Angeles, Indianapolis, the New York metropolitan area, and Atlanta.

Newegg also agreed to accept Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency as a form of payment on its platform in time for the holidays.

Newegg will begin accepting SHIB in early December.

"Through our partnership with BitPay, we have the ability to move quickly and lead the market with flexible cryptocurrency payment options. To that end, we're excited to offer SHIB as a payment option on Newegg.com, " Newegg Director of Brand Marketing Andrew Choi said.

Price Action: NEGG shares traded higher by 3.83% at $20.60 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.