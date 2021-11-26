UMC To Make One-Time Undisclosed Payment To Settle With Micron
Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC) and U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) have entered a settlement agreement. UMC will make an undisclosed one-time payment to Micron and resolve all competing claims between them.
- The parties also look forward to engaging in mutual business cooperation opportunities.
- The case involved alleged illegal transfer of Micron's memory designs in a chip manufacturing deal between UMC and Jinjiang-based Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co, Bloomberg reports.
- In 2020, UMC pleaded guilty in a deal with U.S. prosecutors, who agreed to drop economic espionage and conspiracy charges.
- UMC instead admitted to trade-secret theft and agreed to pay a $60 million fine.
- Following the move, Micron said it would continue to seek "full restitution" from UMC in a separate civil lawsuit.
- Price Action: MU shares traded lower by 3.61% at $83.12 on the last check Friday.
