 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tantech Subsidiary Forges ~$7.8M Factoring Agreement
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 9:38am   Comments
Share:
Tantech Subsidiary Forges ~$7.8M Factoring Agreement
  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) announced that its subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co LTD, won a factoring agreement valued a RMB 50 million (about $7.8 million). 
  • The deal represents the company's first since announcing its intention to develop factoring opportunities. 
  • Under the agreement, First International will buy $7.8 million) of outstanding receivables and outstanding invoices at a discounted rate from the customer, helping improve the customer's cash flow and revenue stability.
  • Price Action: TANH shares are trading lower by 6.93% at $0.8572 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TANH)

Tantech Procures New Order For Midibuses
16 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com