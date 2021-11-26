Tantech Subsidiary Forges ~$7.8M Factoring Agreement
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) announced that its subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co LTD, won a factoring agreement valued a RMB 50 million (about $7.8 million).
- The deal represents the company's first since announcing its intention to develop factoring opportunities.
- Under the agreement, First International will buy $7.8 million) of outstanding receivables and outstanding invoices at a discounted rate from the customer, helping improve the customer's cash flow and revenue stability.
- Price Action: TANH shares are trading lower by 6.93% at $0.8572 on the last check Friday.
