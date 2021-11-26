 Skip to main content

Why Are Cars.com Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 7:40am   Comments
Why Are Cars.com Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARSwill replace DSP Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSPG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 before the opening of trading on December 2.
  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) is acquiring DSP Group in a deal likely to be completed by December 2.
  • Cars.com is an online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles.
  • Recently, Cars.com reported third-quarter FY21 revenue of $156.55 million, up 8% year-on-year, above the consensus of $156.28 million. EPS was $0.03 versus $(0.18) last year.
  • Cars.com sees Q4 revenue of $157.5 million - $159.5 million versus the consensus of $159.15 million.
  • Price Action: CARS shares traded higher by 7.44% at $14.30 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

