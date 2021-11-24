 Skip to main content

OneConnect Launches New Gamma Core Banking System
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
  • OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (NYSE: OCFTlaunched Gamma Core, its latest core banking system for financial institutions. 
  • Gamma Core helps banks undergo a complete digital restructuring to upgrade their underlying architecture, business processes, and core systems.
  • Gamma Core is underpinned by the concept of three "ones," the first of which is one bank for all customers.
  • The second "one" refers to the RMB 1 single account operating cost.
  • Gamma Core's third "one" promises that only 1 percent of transactions will require human intervention due to intelligent distribution via a smart display engine, intelligent risk control based on a smart analysis engine, and intelligent governance under the smart search engine.
  • Price Action: OCFT shares traded higher by 9.37% at $2.592 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

