OneConnect Launches New Gamma Core Banking System
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (NYSE: OCFT) launched Gamma Core, its latest core banking system for financial institutions.
- Gamma Core helps banks undergo a complete digital restructuring to upgrade their underlying architecture, business processes, and core systems.
- Gamma Core is underpinned by the concept of three "ones," the first of which is one bank for all customers.
- The second "one" refers to the RMB 1 single account operating cost.
- Gamma Core's third "one" promises that only 1 percent of transactions will require human intervention due to intelligent distribution via a smart display engine, intelligent risk control based on a smart analysis engine, and intelligent governance under the smart search engine.
- Price Action: OCFT shares traded higher by 9.37% at $2.592 on the last check Wednesday.
