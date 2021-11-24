 Skip to main content

Analysts Slash Price Targets On Autodesk Post Q3 Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Analysts mostly lowered their price targets on Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) despite Q3 beat and robust outlook amid supply chain constraints, labor crisis, pandemic triggered deceleration in recovery coupled with FX headwinds that could pose a threat in FY23.

  • KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino lowered the PT to $350 from $365 (37% upside) and maintained an Overweight. 
  • Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow lowered the PT to $440 from $450 (72% upside) and reiterated an Outperform. 
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss raised the PT to $344 from $324 (34% upside) and affirmed an Equal Weight. 
  • His PT increases as he rolls forward his valuation basis year to FY24.
  • Baird analyst Joe Vruwink lowered the PT to $307 from $380 and reiterated an Outperform.
  • The analyst expects the shares to be in a penalty box given a second-consecutive quarter of negative billings revisions. 
  • The company observed a decelerated rate of improvement. 
  • It cited a handful of macro items impacting spending decisions, which manifested in slower new product subscription growth, lower-than-expected billings, and revised billings/FCF for FY22.
  • Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome lowered the PT to $330 from $380 (29% upside) and maintained a Buy. 
  • The company again lowered its full-year billings and free cash flow guidance, citing a decelerating economic recovery. 
  • While "clearly disappointing," Autodesk's valuation remains attractive, and sentiment should improve considerably next year due to the anticipated renewal activity from a large cohort of multi-year subscribers.
  • RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg lowered the PT to $343 from $363 (34% upside) but reiterated an Outperform. 
  • Hedberg remains optimistic about the company's continued solid renewals and an expanding customer base long term.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz lowered the PT to $315 from $350 (23% upside) and affirmed an Outperform. 
  • He believes the U.S. infrastructure stimulus should benefit Autodesk over the next 12-24 months, which will likely drive accelerating cash flow growth and better sentiment for the business in FY23.
  • Stifel analyst Adam Borg lowered the price target on Autodesk to $310 from $365 (21% upside) and kept a Buy rating.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained Autodesk with a Buy and lowered the price target from $355 to $340 (33% upside).
  • Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg maintained Autodesk with an Overweight and raised the price target from $338 to $340.
  • Price Action: ADSK shares traded lower by 15.93% at $255.56 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for ADSK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Nov 2021StifelMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

