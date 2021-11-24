Analysts Slash Price Targets On Autodesk Post Q3 Results
Analysts mostly lowered their price targets on Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) despite Q3 beat and robust outlook amid supply chain constraints, labor crisis, pandemic triggered deceleration in recovery coupled with FX headwinds that could pose a threat in FY23.
- KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino lowered the PT to $350 from $365 (37% upside) and maintained an Overweight.
- Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow lowered the PT to $440 from $450 (72% upside) and reiterated an Outperform.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss raised the PT to $344 from $324 (34% upside) and affirmed an Equal Weight.
- His PT increases as he rolls forward his valuation basis year to FY24.
- Baird analyst Joe Vruwink lowered the PT to $307 from $380 and reiterated an Outperform.
- The analyst expects the shares to be in a penalty box given a second-consecutive quarter of negative billings revisions.
- The company observed a decelerated rate of improvement.
- It cited a handful of macro items impacting spending decisions, which manifested in slower new product subscription growth, lower-than-expected billings, and revised billings/FCF for FY22.
- Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome lowered the PT to $330 from $380 (29% upside) and maintained a Buy.
- The company again lowered its full-year billings and free cash flow guidance, citing a decelerating economic recovery.
- While "clearly disappointing," Autodesk's valuation remains attractive, and sentiment should improve considerably next year due to the anticipated renewal activity from a large cohort of multi-year subscribers.
- RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg lowered the PT to $343 from $363 (34% upside) but reiterated an Outperform.
- Hedberg remains optimistic about the company's continued solid renewals and an expanding customer base long term.
- Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz lowered the PT to $315 from $350 (23% upside) and affirmed an Outperform.
- He believes the U.S. infrastructure stimulus should benefit Autodesk over the next 12-24 months, which will likely drive accelerating cash flow growth and better sentiment for the business in FY23.
- Stifel analyst Adam Borg lowered the price target on Autodesk to $310 from $365 (21% upside) and kept a Buy rating.
- Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained Autodesk with a Buy and lowered the price target from $355 to $340 (33% upside).
- Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg maintained Autodesk with an Overweight and raised the price target from $338 to $340.
- Price Action: ADSK shares traded lower by 15.93% at $255.56 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for ADSK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Nov 2021
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
