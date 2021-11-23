 Skip to main content

Cadre Holdings Inc. Secures $90M in IPO

InvestorBrandNetwork  
November 23, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
Cadre Holdings (NYSE: CDRE), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, has closed its initial public offering of 6,900,000 shares of common stock, including 900,000 shares per the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters. Cadre secured approximately $90 million in gross proceeds, with each of the shares sold at the public offering price of $13.00. On Nov. 4, 2021, the shares began trading under the ticker symbol CDRE on the New York Stock Exchange. The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes. Roth Capital Partners acted as co-manager for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/tEWgx

About Cadre Holdings Inc.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability products for first responders. Cadre’s equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its highly engineered products are utilized by domestic and international first responders in state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal, emergency medical technicians, as well as numerous federal agencies and foreign government agencies in 104 countries. Cadre’s key brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R), amongst others. For more information, please visit www.Cadre-Holdings.com.

