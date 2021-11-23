 Skip to main content

Dell - IonQ Bond Over Hybrid Classical-Quantum Platform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 1:36pm   Comments
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) and IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQcollaborated to test a hybrid classical-quantum platform.
  • The platform leverages the Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd server paired with IonQ’s simulation engine and quantum processing unit (QPU). 
  • Coupling Dell Technologies’ strength in classical infrastructure with IonQ’s coherence time, gate fidelity, and scale enables the QPU to solve more complex problems, allow better error correction, and allow IonQ to run their QPU at room temperature. 
  • Now classical and quantum simulation workloads can execute on-premises, while quantum workloads, like modeling larger, more complex molecules for pharmacological development, can be performed remotely on IonQ QPUs. 
  • Further, wait time for each quantum circuit execution is reduced significantly by IonQ’s reservation API.
  • Related Content: Goldman Sachs Assumes IonQ As Fair-Priced, Initiates With Neutral
  • Price Action: IONQ shares traded higher by 0.63% at $23.33 on the last check Tuesday.

