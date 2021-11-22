Goldman Sachs Assumes IonQ As Fair-Priced, Initiates With Neutral
- Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari initiated coverage of IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) with a Neutral rating and a $28 price, implying priced at the current level.
- While the company is one of the front-runners in the quantum computing space, there is a high level of uncertainty around the widespread adoption and commercialization of quantum computing and which forms of quantum computing ultimately capture market share.
- IonQ is a quantum computing hardware and software company based in College Park, Maryland.
- Price Action: IONQ shares traded lower by 0.04% at $28 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
