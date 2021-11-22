QQQ
+ 0.00
403.99
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-1427.48
57194.54
-2.44%
DIA
+ 0.00
355.91
+ 0%
SPY
-0.03
468.92
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.36
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.03
172.58
+ 0.02%

Goldman Sachs Assumes IonQ As Fair-Priced, Initiates With Neutral

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 22, 2021 6:24 am
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari initiated coverage of IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) with a Neutral rating and a $28 price, implying priced at the current level. 
  • While the company is one of the front-runners in the quantum computing space, there is a high level of uncertainty around the widespread adoption and commercialization of quantum computing and which forms of quantum computing ultimately capture market share.
  • IonQ is a quantum computing hardware and software company based in College Park, Maryland.
  • Price Action: IONQ shares traded lower by 0.04% at $28 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In:

