 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are SiTime Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 9:41am   Comments
Share:
Why Are SiTime Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITMwill be a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, effective before the opening of trading on November 30.
  • SiTime is a provider of silicon timing systems solutions. The company designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions for different industries, including automotive, infrastructure, aerospace-defense, consumer, internet of things, and industrials.
  • SiTime's Q3 FY21 revenue of $63 million, up 93% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $58.1 million. The adjusted EPS of $1.03 missed the consensus of $1.25.
  • Price Action: SITM shares traded higher by 12.90% at $284.66 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SITM)

75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Where SiTime Stands With Analysts
Where SiTime Stands With Analysts
Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com