Mannatech Rewards Shareholders With Special Dividend
- Mannatech Inc (NASDAQ: MTEX) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $1.70 per share of common stock.
- The dividend is payable on December 29, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2021.
- The dividend will combine the quarterly dividend amount of $0.20 per share with a special dividend amount of $1.50 per share.
- The company held $29.2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: MTEX shares are trading higher by 1.31% at $38.6 on the last check Monday.
