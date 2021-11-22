 Skip to main content

Mannatech Rewards Shareholders With Special Dividend
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 1:37pm   Comments
  • Mannatech Inc (NASDAQ: MTEX) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $1.70 per share of common stock.
  • The dividend is payable on December 29, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2021.
  • The dividend will combine the quarterly dividend amount of $0.20 per share with a special dividend amount of $1.50 per share.
  • The company held $29.2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: MTEX shares are trading higher by 1.31% at $38.6 on the last check Monday.

