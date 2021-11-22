 Skip to main content

Krispy Kreme's 'Let It Snow' Collection Includes Three New Holiday Doughnuts
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 22, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
There is good news for gluttons: Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) has unveiled its "Let It Snow" collection of holiday-inspired doughnuts.

What Happened: The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company announced the premiere of three new pastries in its U.S. stores beginning on Nov. 26: The Poppy Penguin is filled with "kreme," dipped in icing and blue sugar, then decorated with a penguin fondant piece; the Snowman Smile is a glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and decorated to resemble a snowman; and the Snowy Sprinkle is a glazed doughnut dipped in blue icing and topped with snowflake sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme is also bringing back two offerings that have become holiday season favorites with its’ customers: The chocolate-filled Santa Belly Doughnut and the Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut. The new and returning offerings will be available as limited-edition products through the holiday season.

What Else Happened: Krispy Kreme is further enhancing its holiday goodwill to frazzled Black Friday shoppers by offering a free Original Glazed doughnut and free small brewed coffee on Nov. 26. The offer is valid in all Krispy Kreme shops and drive-thrus.

The company is also readying for its annual “Day of the Dozens” on 12/12, when customers can get an Original Glazed dozen doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen of the brand’s doughnuts.

Photo: Krispy Kreme

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Fast Food food holiday-inspired doughnuts Let It Snow pastriesNews Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

