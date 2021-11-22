 Skip to main content

Accel Entertainment Plans $200M Share Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Accel Entertainment Plans $200M Share Buyback Program
  • Accel Entertainment Inc (NYSE: ACEL) Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $200 million shares of common stock. 
  • The company plans to decide the timing and the actual number of shares based on various factors, including price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities.
  • “We are excited to pursue a potential return of capital to stockholders in conjunction with furthering our mission of capturing growth across the country,” said CEO Andy Rubenstein.
  • Accel held $179.8 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: ACEL shares are trading higher by 5.63% at $12.95 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

