 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Astra Space Shares Are Rocketing Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 22, 2021 9:27am   Comments
Share:
Why Astra Space Shares Are Rocketing Higher Today

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company completed its first commercial orbital launch for the United States Space Force.

The launch, STP-27AD2, was conducted from Astra’s Kodiak Spaceport in Kodiak, Alaska.

Astra's launch system successfully demonstrated the orbital placement of a test payload. The payload achieved an orbital velocity of 7.61 kilometers per second in 8 minutes and 47 seconds.

The United States Space Force contracted the launch through a Defense Innovation Unit Other Transaction Agreement.

"Reaching orbit is a historic milestone for Astra. We can now focus on delivering for our customers and scaling up rocket production and launch cadence," said Chris Kemp, founder, chairman and CEO of Astra.

See Also: 20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Astra is a technology company that provides space services, including satellite launch services and other space services, based on a proprietary, vertically integrated technology platform.

ASTR Price Action: Astra has traded as high as $16.95 and as low as $7.34 since it went public in July.

The stock was up 28.30% at $12.23 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Astra.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASTR)

20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2021
November SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Earnings, Stocks To Watch
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chris Kemp why it's movingNews Small Cap Events

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com