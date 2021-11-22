 Skip to main content

GlobalFoundries Shares Pop As Analysts Initiate Coverage; See Up To 61% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 7:18am   Comments
  • Multiple analysts initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ: GFS).
  • Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer initiated coverage with an Outperform and $75 price target, implying a 20.8% upside. 
  • The analyst says the benefits of the company's 2018 strategic pivot from "bleeding edge" to "pervasive" are just now inflecting. 
  • He sees semi-cyclical and foundry secular tailwinds for GlobalFoundries.
  • Citi analyst Christopher Danely initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $75 price target. 
  • The analyst expects the company to experience the most significant margin and earnings expansion in the semiconductor group, with gross margin expanding from 14% in 2021 to 30% in 2023, driven by higher pricing and restructuring initiatives.
  • Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill initiated coverage with a Buy and a price target of $85, implying a 36.9% upside.
  • JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur initiated coverage with an Overweight and a price target of $80, implying a 28.8% upside.
  • Cowen analyst Krish Sankar initiated coverage with an Outperform and $80 price.
  • Raymond James analyst Chris Caso initiated coverage with an Outperform and $80 price target.
  • Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $87, implying a 40.1% upside.
  • Baird analyst Tristan Gerra initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $100 price target, implying a 61% upside.
  • Price Action: GFS shares traded higher by 5.46% at $65.5 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for GFS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Cowen & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Nov 2021CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2021BairdInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GFS
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

