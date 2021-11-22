GlobalFoundries Shares Pop As Analysts Initiate Coverage; See Up To 61% Upside
- Multiple analysts initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ: GFS).
- Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer initiated coverage with an Outperform and $75 price target, implying a 20.8% upside.
- The analyst says the benefits of the company's 2018 strategic pivot from "bleeding edge" to "pervasive" are just now inflecting.
- He sees semi-cyclical and foundry secular tailwinds for GlobalFoundries.
- Citi analyst Christopher Danely initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $75 price target.
- The analyst expects the company to experience the most significant margin and earnings expansion in the semiconductor group, with gross margin expanding from 14% in 2021 to 30% in 2023, driven by higher pricing and restructuring initiatives.
- Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill initiated coverage with a Buy and a price target of $85, implying a 36.9% upside.
- JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur initiated coverage with an Overweight and a price target of $80, implying a 28.8% upside.
- Cowen analyst Krish Sankar initiated coverage with an Outperform and $80 price.
- Raymond James analyst Chris Caso initiated coverage with an Outperform and $80 price target.
- Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $87, implying a 40.1% upside.
- Baird analyst Tristan Gerra initiated coverage with an Outperform and a $100 price target, implying a 61% upside.
- Price Action: GFS shares traded higher by 5.46% at $65.5 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for GFS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Cowen & Co.
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Nov 2021
|Citigroup
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Baird
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
