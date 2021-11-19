 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CBAK Energy Begins Operations At Nanjing Lithium Battery Manufacturing Facility
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 3:12pm   Comments
Share:
CBAK Energy Begins Operations At Nanjing Lithium Battery Manufacturing Facility
  • CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBATcommenced operations at its lithium battery manufacturing plant in Nanjing in China's Jiangsu province.
  • The plant is equipped with an initial annual capacity of 0.7 GWh for the company's new 32140 battery model that targets the light electric vehicle (LEV) and electric vehicle sectors.
  • Additionally, CBAK Energy is on track to complete the first construction phase for its Nanjing facility by the end of 2022.
  • CBAK Energy raised the planned capacity for the project's second phase to 18 GWh per year from the original 6 GWh per year to meet growing customer demands. The company plans to begin construction of the second phase by year-end.
  • CBAK has also started operating a new production line at its Dalian facility to make an annual 0.4 GWh of its new 26700 battery model.
  • Price Action: CBAT shares are trading higher by 3.92% at $2.12 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBAT)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
CBAK Energy Clocks 10% Revenue Decline In Q3
Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2021
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com