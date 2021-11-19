 Skip to main content

Blade Air Mobility Adds Newark-Manhattan Route For Helicopter Service
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 2:44pm   Comments
  • Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDEexpanded its Blade Airport product with the launch of helicopter service between Manhattan and Newark Airport.
  • Flights are available between 7 am and 7 pm Monday through Friday and 3 pm to 7 pm on Sundays for $195 per seat or $95 per seat for Blade Airport pass holders.
  • Blade noted fliers will soon have access to private terminal space at Newark under a long-term agreement with Signature Flight Support, which runs through 2028.
  • Blade's service between Manhattan and JFK, which also operates six days per week, continues.
  • Price Action: BLDE shares are trading higher by 1.05% at $9.60 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

