Fortress Transportation Forms JV With Clean Planet Energy For Green Recycling Facilities
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 1:23pm   Comments
  • Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI), and Clean Planet Energy, a UK green-tech company, formed a joint venture partnership to develop Clean Planet Energy USA ecoPlants in key North American markets.
  • The ecoPlant will convert non-recyclable waste plastics into ultra-clean fuels and oils and circular-naphtha to support the manufacture of new plastics.
  • The first facility is under development at Repauno Port & Rail Terminal in Gibbstown, New Jersey. The plant is planned to initially process 20,000 tons of waste plastics each year.
  • The joint venture will be expanding its network of feedstock partners for non-recyclable plastic and is seeking to collaborate with firms that process or generate this waste.
  • Price Action: FTAI shares are trading higher by 0.75% at $25.67 on the last check Friday.

