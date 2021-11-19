Fortress Transportation Forms JV With Clean Planet Energy For Green Recycling Facilities
- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI), and Clean Planet Energy, a UK green-tech company, formed a joint venture partnership to develop Clean Planet Energy USA ecoPlants in key North American markets.
- The ecoPlant will convert non-recyclable waste plastics into ultra-clean fuels and oils and circular-naphtha to support the manufacture of new plastics.
- The first facility is under development at Repauno Port & Rail Terminal in Gibbstown, New Jersey. The plant is planned to initially process 20,000 tons of waste plastics each year.
- The joint venture will be expanding its network of feedstock partners for non-recyclable plastic and is seeking to collaborate with firms that process or generate this waste.
- Price Action: FTAI shares are trading higher by 0.75% at $25.67 on the last check Friday.
