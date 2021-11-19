Phunware Stock Gains As Its CryptoCurrency Aims To Begin Trading
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) will begin processing initial issuances of PhunCoin (PHCN), which will be available for trading exclusively on Securitize, the first blockchain-enabled transfer agent registered with the SEC.
- Phunware is a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile known as Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) that provides products, solutions, data, and services for brands worldwide.
- Phunware will still reserve 72% of the maximum available supply, which is 100 billion PhunCoin. One PhunCoin is worth $0.008.
- "PhunCoin is an important first step towards ensuring consumers not only control their data but also are compensated fairly when their data is purchased by brands," CEO Alan S. Knitowski said.
- Price Action: PHUN shares traded higher by 3.54% at $3.65 on the last check Friday.
