5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Castlight Health

The Trade: Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) CEO Maeve Omeara acquired a total of 186290 shares . The insider also sold a total of 99009 shares at an average price of $1.77.

Castlight Health recently issued Q4 sales guidance with a midpoint below estimates.. What Castlight Health Does: Castlight Health Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform. It is used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States.

Lipocine

The Trade : Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) CEO and President Mahesh Patel acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $1.09. The insider spent $27,250.00 to buy those shares.

: Lipocine recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.03 per share. What Lipocine Does: Lipocine Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's product TLANDO, is an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Movano

The Trade : Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) Chief Technology Officer Michael Aaron Leabman acquired a total of 1500 shares at an average price of $3.50. To acquire these shares, it cost $5,246.25.

: Movano recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 per share. What Movano Does: Movano Inc is a health-focused technology company developing simple, smart, and personalized devices designed to help individuals on their health journey maintain good health today and prevent and manage chronic diseases in the future.

Audacy

The Trade : Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Chairman, President and CEO David J Field acquired a total of 116224 shares shares at an average price of $2.88. The insider spent $334,802.38 to buy those shares.

: Audacy recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.04 per share. What Audacy Does: Audacy Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company engaged in the segment of audio. It is a creator of original, premium audio.

ClearOne