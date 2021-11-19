 Skip to main content

3G Global Food's Affiliates Sell $1.1B Of Kraft Heinz Stock
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 8:33am   Comments
3G Global Food's Affiliates Sell $1.1B Of Kraft Heinz Stock
  • Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has priced the previously announced public offering of 30.5 million shares of common stock by certain affiliates of 3G Global Food Holdings LP.
  • Kraft Heinz will not receive any proceeds from the Offering. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $1.1 billion.
  • The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
  • BofA Securities is acting as the sole underwriter for the Offering.
  • Price Action: Kraft Heinz shares closed lower by 3.25% at $35.37 on Thursday.

