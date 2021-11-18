 Skip to main content

Ameresco Inks 15-Year Partnership With Kauai Beach Resort
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 3:36pm   Comments
  • Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) entered into a 15-year Energy as a Service (EaaS) agreement with Kauai Beach Resort for a $15.5 million energy efficiency renovation project.
  • The partnership allows the 25-acre oceanfront resort to update and replace its energy-related equipment without any up-front capital.
  • Ameresco will install new lighting and air conditioning equipment in several phases over the next two years and maintain the improvements for the following 15 years.
  • Ameresco will begin design and construction this year to coincide with currently scheduled Kauai Beach Resort building upgrades.
  • Ameresco plans to complete construction in the summer of 2023.
  • Price Action: AMRC shares are trading lower by 1.05% at $92.26 on the last check Thursday.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

