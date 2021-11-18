Ameresco Inks 15-Year Partnership With Kauai Beach Resort
- Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) entered into a 15-year Energy as a Service (EaaS) agreement with Kauai Beach Resort for a $15.5 million energy efficiency renovation project.
- The partnership allows the 25-acre oceanfront resort to update and replace its energy-related equipment without any up-front capital.
- Ameresco will install new lighting and air conditioning equipment in several phases over the next two years and maintain the improvements for the following 15 years.
- Ameresco will begin design and construction this year to coincide with currently scheduled Kauai Beach Resort building upgrades.
- Ameresco plans to complete construction in the summer of 2023.
- Price Action: AMRC shares are trading lower by 1.05% at $92.26 on the last check Thursday.
