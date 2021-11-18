 Skip to main content

One Group Hospitality Makes STK Meat Market Delivery Available Nationwide
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 3:31pm   Comments
  • One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ: STKShas launched STK Meat Market nationwide, a new e-commerce program that allows guests to purchase a wide array of signature Choice and Prime cuts for home shipment anywhere in the U.S.
  • In addition, STK Meat Market shoppers can also shop exclusive STK branded merchandise, including a custom bamboo gill set, cocktail kit, apron, and more.
  • STK Meat Market offers a variety of packages, and all orders include STK's Signature Dry Steak Rubs and a chef-curated instruction card.
  • Price Action: STKS shares traded lower by 0.98% at $14.16 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

