Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) - P/E: 8.29 NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) - P/E: 6.62 Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) - P/E: 7.82 Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) - P/E: 8.0 Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) - P/E: 6.3

Most recently, Alliance Resource reported earnings per share at 0.44, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.34. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.88%, which has increased by 1.41% from last quarter's yield of 5.47%.

NACCO Industries's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 3.47, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.91. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.4%, which has decreased by 0.48% from 2.88% last quarter.

Sunoco's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.0, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.73. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.91%, which has decreased by 1.18% from 9.09% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings per share at 0.24, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.18. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.74%, which has decreased by 0.03% from 7.77% last quarter.

Oasis Midstream Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.72 in Q2 to 0.77 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.2%, which has decreased by 1.08% from last quarter's yield of 10.28%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.