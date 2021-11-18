Nio Delivers 8 ES6 Electric Vehicles To Police In Qingdao, China

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) delivered a batch of police cars in Qingdao, in eastern China's Shandong province, cnEVpost reported on Thursday, citing electric vehicle maker’s app.

What Happened: Nio delivered eight mid-size, 5-seater sports utility vehicle ES6s as police cars to the Laoshan District of Qingdao. The vehicles were delivered with a ceremony to mark the occasion, as per the report.

The electric vehicle maker also added a new battery swap station and a 180-kw supercharging pile in Qingdao.

Nio had signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Guoxing Auto Service Center in Beijing to cooperate on car purchasing services for local Chinese central state agencies, central enterprises and other quasi-governmental organizations, in July.

Volkswagen AG's (Pink: VWAGY) Audi is reportedly the preferred choice for the Chinese government fleet. Nio could stand to gain if it secures larger orders from the Chinese government agencies.

Price Action: Nio shares closed 2.46% lower at $39.67 a share on Wednesday.

