Baidu Goes Aggressive On Robotaxi Launch To Diversify
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 8:29am   Comments
  • Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) aims to launch its driverless taxi service in 100 cities by 2030, CNBC reports. Users can hail an autonomous car via an app.
  • Currently, Baidu operates its Apollo Go robotaxi service in five Chinese cities. Baidu looks to expand Apollo Go to 65 cities by 2025 and then 100 cities by 2030.
  • Analysts see Baidu's investment in autonomous driving as a multi-billion dollar business for the tech giant in the future. 
  • Baidu still earns the majority of its revenue from advertising. However, Baidu's ad spending was affected by a slowdown in China's economic growth. It sees the headwind to continue in the near term.
  • Price Action: BIDU shares traded lower by 2.67% at $157.50 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

