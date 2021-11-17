Alpine 4's Vayu Advances To Phase 3 Of US Air Force SBIR
- Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALPP) subsidiary Vayu Aerospace Corporation has successfully completed its U.S. Air Force Phase 2 SBIR using US-1 as an autonomous vehicle for the security of nuclear weapons.
- As a result, the US-1 moves to Phase 3 and can now be sold sole source to the USAF.
- "The successful completion of this Phase 2 SBIR, moving to Phase 3, allows Vayu to expand the US-1 for greater opportunities within the US Airforce and new contracts for our drone offerings," commented TK Eppley, Vayu's President.
- Price Action: ALPP shares are trading higher by 8.40% at $2.905 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas