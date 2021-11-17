Toyota Debuts bZ4X All-Electric Vehicle

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has unveiled the U.S. production model for its all-electric bZ4X.

What Happened: The new SUV is the first in the company’s series of battery-electric vehicles that will offered under the global "Toyota bZ" brand umbrella. U.S. dealers are scheduled to receive the bZ4X by mid-2022.

According to the company, the bZ4X carries an estimated range of up to 250 miles per charge for XLE front-wheel drive models. It will also be the company’s first vehicle to feature the latest Toyota Safety Sense safety package (TSS 3.0), which has been upgraded by expanding the detection range of the millimeter wave radar and monocular camera.

Why It Happened: Toyota reported that its electrified vehicles — including battery electric, hydrogen fuel cell electrics, hybrids and plug-in hybrids — accounts for nearly one-quarter of its U.S. sales volume.

The company is planning to expand to around 70 electrified models globally by 2025, with a product line that will include 15 dedicated battery electric vehicles.

"With zero emissions and an exhilarating drive, the bZ4X is hitting the market at just the right time as we expand our already comprehensive electrified product lineup," said Mike Tripp, vice president, Toyota Marketing. "As a human-centered company, Toyota remains committed to offering customers a diverse portfolio of products to meet their individual needs and move us toward a carbon neutral future."