Hertz To Raise $1.5B Via Debt Offering
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 2:45pm   Comments
Hertz To Raise $1.5B Via Debt Offering
  • Hertz Global Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: HTZ) wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, The Hertz Corporation, intends to offer $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2026 and senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a private offering.
  • The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears. Hertz Corp. intends to use the proceeds, together with available cash, to repurchase Series A preferred stock and general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: HTZ shares are trading higher by 0.80% at $23.275 on the last check Wednesday.

