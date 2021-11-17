 Skip to main content

Honeywell Expands Baton Rouge Facility To Support Solstice Growth
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 2:38pm   Comments
  • Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) is expanding its facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to double the capacity of its Solstice ze (1234ze), an ultra-low-global-warming-potential (GWP) solution.
  • Solstice ze is used in foam insulation, as a propellant in personal and household care products, and refrigeration and air conditioning applications.
  • Honeywell plans to invest significant capital in the facility to grow Solstice ze, which is part of its Solstice line of products based on hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) technology.
  • Honeywell has already invested over $1 billion in research, development, and new capacity for its Solstice technology, having anticipated the need for lower-GWP solutions to combat climate change more than a decade ago.
  • Price Action: HON shares are trading lower by 0.74% at $219. on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

