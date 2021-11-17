 Skip to main content

CNH Industrial's IVECO To Supply 1,064 Gas-Powered S-WAY Trucks To Amazon
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 1:21pm   Comments
  • CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) brand IVECO revealed an important development in its commercial relationship with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).
  • Amazon, which has already taken delivery of the first batch of 216 units IVECO S-WAY CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) to be operated by its partners in Europe, has ordered another 848 units with deliveries starting in the middle of 2022. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • These 1,064 trucks are powered by the state-of-the-art FPT Industrial Cursor 13 Natural Gas engines and equipped with 1052-liter CNG tanks, with the expectation that they will yield a range of 620 km (approx. 385 miles) between refueling.
  • The newly ordered 848 units will also feature IVECO Driver Pal, the Brand's on-board vocal driver companion with Amazon Alexa features.
  • Price Action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 0.53% at $18.87, while AMZN is higher by 0.61% at $3562.46 on the last check Wednesday.

