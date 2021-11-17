Babcock & Wilcox Bags $58M Contract To Supply Waste-To-Energy Technology For Power Plant In Europe
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) Renewable segment has secured a contract for ~$58 million to design and supply an advanced waste-to-energy boiler, combustion grate, and other equipment for a waste-to-energy power plant in Europe.
- B&W Renewable technologies will help the plant operator divert 435,000 tons of non-recyclable waste from landfills, reducing methane emissions and providing renewable energy for the equivalent of 95,000 homes.
- The company noted that its DynaGrate combustion grate is suited for waste-to-energy applications and features fuel flexibility, energy recovery, and combustion efficiency.
- Price Action: BW shares are trading higher by 3.56% at $10.17 on the last check Wednesday.
