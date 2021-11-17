Apple Announces 'Self Service Repair' For Customers: What You Need To Know

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced Wednesday the launch of "Self Service Repair," beginning with iPhones.

What Happened: Apple said through the "Self Service Repair," it will make available genuine Apple parts and tools to customers who want to complete their own repairs beginning early next year in the U.S. The service will be expanded to additional countries through 2022.

To start with, the company expects to make the service available for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and then expand to Mac computers featuring M1 chips.

The initial phase of the program, the company said, will focus on the most commonly serviced modules, such as the iPhone display, battery and camera. The ability for additional repairs will be available later next year.

"Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.

As of now, Apple products requiring repair are serviced by trained technicians using Apple genuine parts at thousands of locations, including Apple, either in-store or by mail, Apple authorized service providers or independent repair providers.

How It Works: Apple recommends customers review the repair manual for safely performing a repair. The customers can then place an order for Apple genuine parts and tools using the "Self Service Repair" online store.

The new store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers to complete the most common repairs on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, Apple said in a statement.

Following the repair, customers who return their used part for recycling will receive credit toward their purchase.

At last check, Apple shares were up 2.33% at $154.52.