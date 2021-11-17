5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) - P/E: 9.85 SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) - P/E: 6.7 Tredegar (NYSE:TG) - P/E: 9.49 Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) - P/E: 7.82 Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) - P/E: 9.84

Triton International's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 2.43, whereas in Q2, they were at 2.14. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.41%, which has decreased by 0.11% from last quarter's yield of 4.52%.

SPAR Group's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.06, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.02. SPAR Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Tredegar saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.48 in Q2 to 0.22 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.76%, which has decreased by 0.06% from last quarter's yield of 3.82%.

Textainer Group Holdings saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.48 in Q2 to 1.52 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.59%, which has increased by 1.54% from 1.05% in the previous quarter.

Ocean Bio-Chem's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.34, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.27. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.3%, which has increased by 0.35% from 0.95% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.