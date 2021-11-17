 Skip to main content

Texas Instruments Lists Fab Construction Plans
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Texas Instruments Lists Fab Construction Plans
  • Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXNplans to begin construction next year on its new 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabrication plants (or fabs) in Sherman, Texas. 
  • The North Texas site has the potential for up to four fabs to meet demand. Construction of the first and second fabs will begin in 2022.
  • Production from the first new fab will be likely by early as 2025.
  • There is an option to include up to four fabs, and the total investment potential at the site could reach $30 billion and support 3,000 direct jobs over time.
  • The new fabs will complement TI's existing 300-mm fabs, including DMOS6 (Dallas, Texas), RFAB1, and the soon-to-be-completed RFAB2 (both in Richardson, Texas), will likely start production in the second half of 2022.
  • Additionally, LFAB (Lehi, Utah), which TI recently acquired, will begin production in early 2023. 
  • Price Action: TXN shares traded lower by 0.54% at $187.5 on the last check Wednesday.

