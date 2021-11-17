 Skip to main content

Disney And Sony Planning New Spider-Man Films And Streaming Series: Report
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 17, 2021 9:15am   Comments
Disney And Sony Planning New Spider-Man Films And Streaming Series: Report

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) and Sony Pictures (NYSE: SONY) are reportedly in talks to extend the Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise with three live-action films and three seasons of new series to be streamed on Disney+.

What Happened: The new pact will continue the franchise “in an alternating format” with the release of the live-action films bridged by new seasons of a Spider-Man show on Disney+, according to a report on the comic book-focused online resource The Cosmic Circus based on input from unnamed sources. Three new films will be produced under this partnership, along with three seasons of a Disney+ series.

No timeline has been set for this partnership, which will reportedly occur after the debut of “Spider-Man: Freshman Year,” an animated Disney+ series announced last week. “Spider-Man: Freshman Year” will offer a back story for Peter Parker’s origins beginning in his high school years.

Why It Matters: The Spider-Man franchise will be at the close of another chapter with the Dec. 17 release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which concludes Tom Holland’s contract to play the eponymous webslinger. None of the near-future Marvel Cinematic Universe titles are expected to include Spider-Man among the line-up of superheroes.

According to an article on Screen Rant, the new iteration of Spider-Man would occur in 2023 at the earliest, but would most likely happen in 2024 in view of the production schedules that the companies are now operating under.

Photo: Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," courtesy of Disney.

Posted-In: animation Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man Tom Holland

