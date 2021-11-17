Astrotech Seeks Strategic, Accretive Acquisitions
- Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) intends to pursue strategic and accretive acquisition opportunities actively.
- Tom Wilkson, as Lead Independent Director, will focus on identifying strategic acquisitions. Wilkinson has been a board member of Astrotech since 2018.
- "We are finding many attractive opportunities and we are delighted to appoint Mr. Wilkinson to this new role within the board of directors of Astrotech," stated Thomas B. Pickens III, Chairman, and CEO of Astrotech.
- Price Action: ASTC shares closed lower by 0.38% at $0.92 on Tuesday.
