 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Astrotech Seeks Strategic, Accretive Acquisitions
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Share:
Astrotech Seeks Strategic, Accretive Acquisitions
  • Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTCintends to pursue strategic and accretive acquisition opportunities actively.
  • Tom Wilkson, as Lead Independent Director, will focus on identifying strategic acquisitions. Wilkinson has been a board member of Astrotech since 2018.
  • "We are finding many attractive opportunities and we are delighted to appoint Mr. Wilkinson to this new role within the board of directors of Astrotech," stated Thomas B. Pickens III, Chairman, and CEO of Astrotech.
  • Price Action: ASTC shares closed lower by 0.38% at $0.92 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASTC)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Astrotech Stock Slips After FY21 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com