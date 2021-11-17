 Skip to main content

Nokia Aims For Cloud-based Software Subscription Service
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 8:05am   Comments
  • Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOKaims to launch a cloud-based software subscription service targeting telecom companies for providing software around analytics, security, and data management.
  • Nokia will offer some of its software portfolios under subscription from 2021, and more will be commercially available in early 2022.
  • A cloud-based software platform can cut costs, make it convenient to deploy and manage, and customers can try the platform before committing for long-term use.
  • Nokia, which has been in discussions with potential customers, targets an addressable market of $3.1 billion for the 2021-2025 period, with an annual growth rate of about 25%-30%.
  • Price Action: NOK shares traded higher by 0.36% at $5.61 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

