Gates Industrial, Gogoro Partner To Accelerate Sustainable Urban Transportation
- Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE: GTES) and Gogoro announced an expanded exclusive partnership to accelerate sustainable urban transportation.
- As part of the renewed partnership, the parties co-developed FLO DRIVE, a vehicle drivetrain system based on Gates Carbon Drive that will be exclusively available to Powered By Gogoro Network (PBGN) vehicle makers through the Gogoro Development Kit (GDK).
- "Gogoro's battery swapping platform and robust vehicle ecosystem are unmatched, and this partnership will allow both of us to continue the rapid expansion of electric micromobility," said Ivo Jurek, CEO, Gates.
- Price Action: GTES shares are trading higher by 1.27% at $16.8 on the last check Tuesday.
