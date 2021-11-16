 Skip to main content

Gates Industrial, Gogoro Partner To Accelerate Sustainable Urban Transportation
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 3:32pm   Comments
Gates Industrial, Gogoro Partner To Accelerate Sustainable Urban Transportation
  • Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE: GTES) and Gogoro announced an expanded exclusive partnership to accelerate sustainable urban transportation.
  • As part of the renewed partnership, the parties co-developed FLO DRIVE, a vehicle drivetrain system based on Gates Carbon Drive that will be exclusively available to Powered By Gogoro Network (PBGN) vehicle makers through the Gogoro Development Kit (GDK).
  • "Gogoro's battery swapping platform and robust vehicle ecosystem are unmatched, and this partnership will allow both of us to continue the rapid expansion of electric micromobility," said Ivo Jurek, CEO, Gates.
  • Price Action: GTES shares are trading higher by 1.27% at $16.8 on the last check Tuesday.

