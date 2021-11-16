Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Inks Contract With Philly Shipyard To Build Jones-Act Compliant Vessel
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (NASDAQ: GLDD) signed a contract with Philly Shipyard, Inc to build the first U.S.-flagged Jones Act-compliant, inclined fallpipe vessel for subsea rock installation. This contract is valued at ~$197 million.
- This vessel will service the offshore wind energy industry and help reach the Biden administration's ambitious 30 GW offshore wind goal by 2030.
- The vessel will transport and deposit loads of rock on the seabed, laying scour protection for offshore wind farm foundations, cables, and other structures.
- The vessel is expected to be sea-ready by Q4 2024.
- Price Action: GLDD shares are trading higher by 0.44% at $16.02 on the last check Tuesday.
