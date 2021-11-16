 Skip to main content

New Indian Carrier Akasa Air Makes Hefty Order For Boeing Airplanes
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 2:49pm   Comments
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BAreceived an order from the new Indian carrier Akasa Air, a brand of SNV Aviation, for (72) 737 MAX airplanes, valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices.
  • Akasa Air's order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200.
  • India's growing economy and expanding middle class will fuel strong demand for commercial flights, driving the need for more than 2,200 new airplanes in South Asia valued at nearly $320 billion over the next 20 years, according to Boeing's 2021 Commercial Market Outlook forecast.
  • Akasa Air plans to offer commercial flights starting in the summer of 2022.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 2.40% at $227.47 on the last check Tuesday.

