New Indian Carrier Akasa Air Makes Hefty Order For Boeing Airplanes
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) received an order from the new Indian carrier Akasa Air, a brand of SNV Aviation, for (72) 737 MAX airplanes, valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices.
- Akasa Air's order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200.
- India's growing economy and expanding middle class will fuel strong demand for commercial flights, driving the need for more than 2,200 new airplanes in South Asia valued at nearly $320 billion over the next 20 years, according to Boeing's 2021 Commercial Market Outlook forecast.
- Akasa Air plans to offer commercial flights starting in the summer of 2022.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 2.40% at $227.47 on the last check Tuesday.
