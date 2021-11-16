 Skip to main content

FEMA Picks Stantec JV To Support Risk MAP Program
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 2:09pm   Comments
  • Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN), as part of the Strategic Alliance for Risk Reduction II (STARR II) Joint Venture, has been selected by FEMA to provide engineering and technical services for the National Flood Insurance Program under a five-year IDIQ contract valued at up to $300 million.
  • STARR II will support the agency's Risk Mapping, Assessment, and Planning (Risk MAP) program throughout FEMA Regions 8, 9, and 10.
  • Projects under this architecture and engineering contract will include regional flood hazard modeling, floodplain mapping, and flood management services.
  • Price Action: STN shares are trading higher by 1.14% at $56.76 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

